Eagles' Darius Slay: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Are The 'Fastest Dudes I Ever Seen'

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins may have lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, but receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle made a lasting impression on one of Philadeliphia's top defenders.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay recapped the game during this week's episode of his Big Play Slay podcast, and he said Hill and Waddle "might be fastest dudes I ever seen in my life."

Hill and Waddle didn't put up the numbers they typically do in the 31-17 loss to the Eagles. Hill led Miami with 11 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Waddle added six receptions for 63 yards.

Slay, who recorded his second interception of the season in the game, went on to explain that Philadelphia's goal was to keep Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa guessing because he can perform like an NFL Hall of Famer when he's at his best.

"With Tua being a very, very accurate quarterback and a great decision-maker, our gameplan was to just basically [to] make him make more than one read and get on his read fast, because he's a great guy, he's on time. That's what it's like, he's like a Drew Brees. If you've ever seen Drew Brees play, he's a guy that's very much on time [and] knows how to throw it in spots that they expect the receiver to be there. So our job was to disguise our defense as long as possible to make him second-guess his reads."