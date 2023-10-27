NFL Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker: Updates on Latest Trades amid Rumors

NFL Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker: Updates on Latest Trades amid RumorsOctober 27, 2023
The NFL trade deadline doesn't always live up to the hype of those in other leagues such as the NBA and MLB, but this year might be different.
After all, marquee names such as Derrick Henry, Chase Young, Kirk Cousins, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, Jerry Jeudy, Harrison Smith and Montez Sweat are among those who have at least been mentioned as potential candidates to be moved.
The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so contenders are running out of time to bolster their rosters with moves.
With that in mind, keep it locked right here all the way up to the deadline for a look at every trade that happens.
Kevin Byard Traded to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles landed safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for safety Terrell Edmunds, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.
Byard is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection.
Mecole Hardman Jr. Goes Back to the Chiefs
The New York Jets traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Hardman was a member of the Chiefs the previous four seasons before signing with the Jets this past offseason.
Van Jefferson Goes to the Falcons
The Los Angeles Rams traded wide receiver Van Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Dolphins Trade for Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears traded wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
49ers Acquire Randy Gregory
The San Francisco 49ers acquired linebacker Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Denver Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
Patriots Bring Back J.C. Jackson
The New England Patriots landed cornerback J.C. Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Jackson was a one-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion when he first played for the Patriots from 2018 through 2021.
Vikings Trade for Cam Akers
The Los Angeles Rams traded running back Cam Akers and a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick.