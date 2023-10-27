NFL

    NFL Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker: Updates on Latest Trades amid Rumors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 27, 2023

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
      The NFL trade deadline doesn't always live up to the hype of those in other leagues such as the NBA and MLB, but this year might be different.

      After all, marquee names such as Derrick Henry, Chase Young, Kirk Cousins, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, Jerry Jeudy, Harrison Smith and Montez Sweat are among those who have at least been mentioned as potential candidates to be moved.

      The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so contenders are running out of time to bolster their rosters with moves.

      With that in mind, keep it locked right here all the way up to the deadline for a look at every trade that happens.

    Kevin Byard Traded to Eagles

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
      The Philadelphia Eagles landed safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for safety Terrell Edmunds, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

      Byard is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection.

    Mecole Hardman Jr. Goes Back to the Chiefs

      KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 22: Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to teammates before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
      The New York Jets traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

      Hardman was a member of the Chiefs the previous four seasons before signing with the Jets this past offseason.

    Van Jefferson Goes to the Falcons

      TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Van Jefferson #15 of the Atlanta Falcons lines up before a play during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      The Los Angeles Rams traded wide receiver Van Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

    Dolphins Trade for Chase Claypool

      MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Chase Claypool #84 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
      The Chicago Bears traded wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

    49ers Acquire Randy Gregory

      CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 15: Randy Gregory #5 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the quarterback during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the 49ers 19-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
      The San Francisco 49ers acquired linebacker Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Denver Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

    Patriots Bring Back J.C. Jackson

      FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 8: J.C. Jackson #29 of the New England Patriots lines up before the snap during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
      The New England Patriots landed cornerback J.C. Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

      Jackson was a one-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion when he first played for the Patriots from 2018 through 2021.

    Vikings Trade for Cam Akers

      CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 01: Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (31) during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers on October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      The Los Angeles Rams traded running back Cam Akers and a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick.

