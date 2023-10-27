NFL Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker: Updates on Latest Trades amid Rumors

0 of 7

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline doesn't always live up to the hype of those in other leagues such as the NBA and MLB, but this year might be different.

After all, marquee names such as Derrick Henry, Chase Young, Kirk Cousins, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, Jerry Jeudy, Harrison Smith and Montez Sweat are among those who have at least been mentioned as potential candidates to be moved.

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so contenders are running out of time to bolster their rosters with moves.