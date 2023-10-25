Giants' Daboll: Daniel Jones to Start over Tyrod Taylor When Cleared From Neck Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reiterated quarterback Daniel Jones will return to the starting role once he's cleared to play from a neck injury.

"He's our starter," Daboll told reporters Wednesday. "I've said it, I don't know how many times I've been asked, but I've said it a bunch."

The coach seemed to indicate New York will have to lean on Tyrod Taylor for the third straight game when he said Jones is the "same as he was last week."

That Daboll even has to address questions about Jones' place on the depth chart speaks to how poorly his season is unfolding. The 2019 first-round draft pick has thrown for 884 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions through five starts, and he has already been sacked 28 times. His 71.7 passer rating and 39.0 QBR are both on pace to be career lows.

It didn't help that New York's offense almost immediately looked better with Taylor at the helm. He has gone 42-of-56 for 479 yards and two touchdowns through the air in the last two games.

Even if it's just a case of Taylor looking good in a small sample, it's not as though his production is that prolific. He just seems to be handling the pass rush better without making the kind of questionable decisions that have helped lead to Jones' six picks.

There could be other factors at play that could help explain Jones' downturn and Taylor's ascent.

The defense has stepped up its game after surrendering 524 yards in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. The unit allowed 570 combined yards to the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders between Weeks 6 and 7. Taylor has also had the benefit of Saquon Barkley's services after a high ankle sprain sidelined him for three games.