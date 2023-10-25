Falcons' Arthur Smith: Bijan Robinson Injury Report Inquiry Being 'Sensationalized'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith said the NFL's investigation into the team's handling of Bijan Robinson's injury has been "sensationalized."

"You're talking about sensationalized things," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "I understand outrage and drama sells. Guys, like, if you really understand how things really operate that there's nothing, there's nothing there. So I don't know what, I haven't given one second of thought about it."

Robinson never appeared on an injury report but only played 11 snaps in last Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie running back said he was experiencing headaches Saturday and Sunday but was not given a test for COVID-19 or put through concussion testing.

The NFL is currently investigating whether the Falcons violated league rules by not disclosing Robinson's status. Gamblers and fantasy football managers were up in arms during the game due to Robinson's limited playing time.

Assuming the team did not inappropriately report Robinson's practice participation during the week, it's unlikely the Falcons violated the letter of the law. He was active and on the field for 11 snaps; there is nothing requiring a team to tip off the opposition or fantasy managers that a player might be limited.

However, it is standard practice for the NFL to investigate when a player is not included on an injury report and then sits out or plays less than expected. Robinson said he did not consider sitting out the game, and the Falcons never saw his status as being in question, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This appears to be a situation where the optics look bad, but there was no actual violation of the rules. Gamblers and fantasy managers have spent the entire 2023 season fuming over Smith's game plans, and this situation is not likely to garner him any new fans.