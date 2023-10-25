Giants' Saquon Barkley Informed He Won't Be Traded Before 2023 NFL Deadline

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley isn't going anywhere.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll informed his star running back that he would not be traded ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Daboll told Barkley directly last week that a trade before the deadline was off the table, per Leonard.

Barkley told reporters after Sunday's 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders that he had a conversation with Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen about the upcoming deadline, adding that he knew a potential trade was out of his control.

"There was a conversation during the week from [head coach Brian Daboll] and [GM] Joe [Schoen]," Barkley said. "They pulled me aside and talked to me. I can't control that, if it doesn't happen or it does happen. What I can control is how I come to work every single day and how I compete, my mindset and my work ethic. That's what I'm going to continue to do."

Following a practice prior to Sunday's game, the star running back had also told reporters that he didn't want to be traded this year.

"Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don't want to get traded," Barkley said. "I don't think anybody in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It's not an easy thing to do. You've got to move. I have a family. I would love to be here."

The Penn State product has been the subject of trade rumors after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract with the Giants during the offseason. After receiving the franchise tag, Barkley entertained a holdout before agreeing to a one-year, $11 million deal in July.

However, it's no surprise the Giants aren't considering moving the veteran. He is a key piece of the New York offense, which has suffered mightily whenever he has been out of the lineup.

In four games this season, Barkley has rushed for 284 yards and one touchdown, in addition to catching 16 passes for 87 yards and two scores. In the three games he missed due to injury, the Giants struggled on the ground, rushing for just 226 yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones was responsible for 95 of those yards.