Buccaneers vs. Bills: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

2 of 4

Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Most seemed to believe that the Buccaneers would simply fall off in the post-Tom Brady era, but Tampa has not gone quietly. Tampa boasts the league's sixth-ranked scoring defense, and quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a bit better than serviceable.



Mayfield isn't going to leap into the MVP conversation, but he's completing 65.2 percent of his passes and has a respectable 89.2 QB rating. He's also battling a knee injury, though it isn't expected to sideline him in Week 8.



"Just re-aggravated what I had against the [New Orleans] Saints," Mayfield told reporters.



The Bucs are not a pushover opponent, and Buffalo's defensive injuries could keep things a lot closer than the oddsmakers expect. Tre'Davious White, DaQuan Jones and Matt Milano are all on injured reserve, which has left the Bills' D uncharacteristically vulnerable.

The Bill surrendered 364 yards and 29 points to the offensively inconsistent New England Patriots last week.



While there's the slight chance of an upset here, fans shouldn't expect it. Josh Allen and the offense have started slowly in each of their last three games, but Buffalo hasn't lost an actual home game yet this season.



The Bills were technically the home team during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that game took place in London.



Expect Buffalo to find just enough offense from Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and James Cook to pull ahead in a physical, low-scoring battle.

