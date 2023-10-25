X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Will Have Feature on Jason Kelce, Eagles' 2nd Christmas Album

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 25, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Travis and Jason Kelce attend Game One of the Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Travis Kelce starts dating Taylor Swift and all of a sudden the Kansas City Chiefs star embarks on a musical career.

    Travis and brother Jason announced Wednesday on the newest episode of New Heights from Wave Sports + Entertainment that he will feature on Jason's upcoming Christmas album. This is the second year Jason worked with Philadelphia Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson on a holiday record.

    "We had a fun song," Travis said at the 2:40 mark. "I enjoyed doing it. The team came out and hung out with me in Kansas City for a few hours and we knocked it out. I think they made me sound extremely better. ... Not saying it was good by any means. I'm just saying they made it sound extremely better than what I felt like I left that studio thinking."

    Don't expect Swift to make a surprise cameo for the project. Jason already ruled it out but added he'd love to have her involved the next time around.

    The dream of A Philly Special Christmas (Taylor's Version) isn't dead entirely.

    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Will Have Feature on Jason Kelce, Eagles' 2nd Christmas Album
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon