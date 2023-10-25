Chiefs' Travis Kelce Will Have Feature on Jason Kelce, Eagles' 2nd Christmas Album

Travis and brother Jason announced Wednesday on the newest episode of New Heights from Wave Sports + Entertainment that he will feature on Jason's upcoming Christmas album. This is the second year Jason worked with Philadelphia Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson on a holiday record.

"We had a fun song," Travis said at the 2:40 mark. "I enjoyed doing it. The team came out and hung out with me in Kansas City for a few hours and we knocked it out. I think they made me sound extremely better. ... Not saying it was good by any means. I'm just saying they made it sound extremely better than what I felt like I left that studio thinking."