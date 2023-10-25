Chiefs' Travis Kelce Will Have Feature on Jason Kelce, Eagles' 2nd Christmas Album

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Will Have Feature on Jason Kelce, Eagles' 2nd Christmas AlbumOctober 25, 2023
Travis Kelce starts dating Taylor Swift and all of a sudden the Kansas City Chiefs star embarks on a musical career.
Travis and brother Jason announced Wednesday on the newest episode of New Heights from Wave Sports + Entertainment that he will feature on Jason's upcoming Christmas album. This is the second year Jason worked with Philadelphia Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson on a holiday record.
"We had a fun song," Travis said at the 2:40 mark. "I enjoyed doing it. The team came out and hung out with me in Kansas City for a few hours and we knocked it out. I think they made me sound extremely better. ... Not saying it was good by any means. I'm just saying they made it sound extremely better than what I felt like I left that studio thinking."
Don't expect Swift to make a surprise cameo for the project. Jason already ruled it out but added he'd love to have her involved the next time around.
The dream of A Philly Special Christmas (Taylor's Version) isn't dead entirely.