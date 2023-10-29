B/R Staff: Predicting Every Major NBA Award for 2023-24 Season

3 of 8

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Good luck with this one. There are so many completely unknowable factors that play into it.

You have to pick a player from a good team. You have to assume plenty of that team's wins will be close. And your pick has to be the go-to scoring option down the stretch.

Last season, De'Aaron Fox checked all those boxes. He led the league in clutch points (points scored in the final five minutes of games within five points) and was tied for 13th in clutch assists.

There are plenty of reasonable candidates to be the 2023-24 version of Fox, but I'm going a little further down the board and tabbing Trae Young for a few reasons.

First, the Atlanta Hawks were tied for sixth in clutch minutes played as a team last season. Having a full offseason and training camp to implement head coach Quin Snyder's system will help them win more games without necessarily eliminating minutes when the score is close.

The Utah Jazz led the NBA in possessions used by pick-and-roll ball-handlers in 2021-22, Snyder's last season there. He now has one of the game's best and most prolific pick-and-roll playmakers in Young.

Down the stretch of close games, Snyder figures to put the ball in Trae's hands. Young is going to reward his coach with tons of points and assists in those situations.