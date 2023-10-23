Mary Lou Retton, Olympic Legend, Recovering at Home After Being in ICU with Pneumonia

David Livingston/Getty Images

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is back home recovering after being released from a Texas hospital following a stay in ICU due to pneumonia, her daughter McKenna Kelley announced on Monday.

Kelley's announcement continued, "We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone. Grateful doesn't scrape the surface of the posture of our hearts. Thank you Jesus, thank you doctors & nurses, thank you to this loving community of support."

Per Anna Lazarus Caplan of People, it was nearly two weeks ago that Kelley established a Spotfund fundraising page and shared the news that her mother "has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life."

"She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now," Kelley stated. "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured."

Since then, the fundraising page has raised more than $459,000.

"My sisters and I are overwhelmed—overwhelmed," Retton's daughter Shayla Kelley Schrepfer wrote on Instagram. "We didn't even realize that there's so many people out there that love her just as much as we do and it's been a really hard time for our family. ... And so just seeing that people love her like that, showing her that support has just meant the world to us and to her, so thank you."