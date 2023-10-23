Waiver Wire Week 8: Kyler Murray, Josh Downs, Henderson Highlight Pickups to Know

1 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kyler Murray won't help you in Week 8, as his rehab from a torn ACL may not finish by then, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Murray's return could come in the following two weeks.

So, if you have roster space, and your quarterback position is anything less than elite, this is the time to make your waiver claim.

Murray wasn't great last season and has never played for this Cardinals coaching staff, so there is certainly some risk here, but the potential reward is enough to outweigh it. When he's at his best, he can be among the most dynamic fantasy options at the position.