Waiver Wire Week 8: Kyler Murray, Josh Downs, Henderson Highlight Pickups to KnowOctober 23, 2023
Waiver Wire Week 8: Kyler Murray, Josh Downs, Henderson Highlight Pickups to Know
Early birds would have done well in fantasy football.
After all, the first managers to hit the waiver wire are often the ones getting the best proverbial worms.
So, with Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season mostly on the books, we'll look ahead at some of the top waiver-wire options—rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—for Week 8.
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals (42 Percent Rostered)
Kyler Murray won't help you in Week 8, as his rehab from a torn ACL may not finish by then, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Murray's return could come in the following two weeks.
So, if you have roster space, and your quarterback position is anything less than elite, this is the time to make your waiver claim.
Murray wasn't great last season and has never played for this Cardinals coaching staff, so there is certainly some risk here, but the potential reward is enough to outweigh it. When he's at his best, he can be among the most dynamic fantasy options at the position.
Travel back to 2020—the last time he played 16 games in a season—and he was all-caps ELITE. He was the second-highest scorer in all of fantasy football, per FantasyPros, thanks to a brilliant blend of passing (3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns) and rushing (819 yards, 11 touchdowns) production.
Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams (25 Percent Rostered)
In just the last week, Darrell Henderson Jr. was signed to the Rams' practice squad, elevated to the active roster and finally given control of this backfield.
This the kind of development worth noting for fantasy football managers, particularly since L.A. put both Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) on injured reserve last week.
Henderson got the first crack at replacing the Rams running backs and did everything he could to keep that job going forward. He tallied 66 scrimmage yards on 19 carries and contributed one of the club's two offensive touchdowns.
Only Rams coach Sean McVay knows whether Henderson will remain so heavily involved in this offense, but the chance that could happen makes him a priority pickup.
Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts (36 Percent Rostered)
Young NFL pass-catchers often need a little time to find their footing in this league.
Josh Downs must've missed that memo.
The rookie third-rounder has been involved in Indy's passing game all season and really ramped things up of late. Sunday was his third straight contest with six-plus targets and second consecutive outing with a touchdown reception. He tallied a season-high 125 yards in Week 7, giving him 16 receptions for 243 yards and two scores over this stretch.
Good things are happening when the Colts prioritize getting the ball to Downs, so it's hard to imagine this trend slowing down any time soon.