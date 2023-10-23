King: Bill Belichick's Contract Wouldn't Prevent Exit If Kraft Felt Best for Patriots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bill Belichick may have landed a long-term contract extension this offseason, but that reportedly will not grant him job security.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not hesitate to fire Belichick if he feels it's the best decision for the franchise.

Belichick, 71, signed a multiyear contract extension at some point this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

"His contract [is] one of the most closely held secrets in New England. That said, I think it's fair to say there was some, at least, uncertainty or intrigue surrounding him," Rapoport said. "Now, contractually, he is locked up long-term."

During his weekly appearance on WEEI on Monday, Belichick said he's "not talking" about his contractual situation.

Belichick has been the Patriots' head coach since 2000. His tenure has been the most successful run in NFL history, with New England winning six Super Bowls and earning 17 AFC East championships. Sunday's victory over the Buffalo Bills was Belichick's 300th as an NFL head coach, making him one of three coaches in league history (Don Shula, George Halas) to pull off the feat.

That said, tensions between Kraft and Belichick have been on the rise in recent years. The franchise has not won a playoff game in four straight seasons and has missed the playoffs in two of the first three years since Tom Brady's departure. Brady's immediate success in Tampa also did not help matters following a contentious divorce with the Patriots.

New England managed a shocking 29-25 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday but are 2-5 and remain one of the worst teams in football. A road game in Miami next week is followed by three winnable games against the Commanders, Colts and Giants, so it's possible Belichick could navigate through that slate at 3-1 and move the Patriots to a respectable 5-6 record heading into the stretch run.