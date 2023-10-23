5-Star DL Prospect Armondo Blount Flips Commitment to FSU From Miami

5-Star DL Prospect Armondo Blount Flips Commitment to FSU From MiamiOctober 23, 2023
5-star defensive lineman Armando Blount officially flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida State University, he announced on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Armondo Blount @ArmondoBlount
This is HOME!!!! I have been discussing with family and I have decided that Florida State is where I am meant to be! I want to thank everyone who have been a part of my recruitment process. I am locked in with my decision 🙏🏾God bless. 🍢🍢 <a href="https://twitter.com/Valentiauntrell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Valentiauntrell</a> <a href="https://t.co/yGgJ9dTB4X">pic.twitter.com/yGgJ9dTB4X</a>
Blount is ranked as the sixth-best player and second-best defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247sports.
"I feel like Florida State can develop me better as an athlete and as a person," he said, according to Blake Baumgartner of ESPN.
