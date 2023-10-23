5-Star DL Prospect Armondo Blount Flips Commitment to FSU From Miami

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

5-star defensive lineman Armando Blount officially flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida State University, he announced on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Blount is ranked as the sixth-best player and second-best defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247sports.

"I feel like Florida State can develop me better as an athlete and as a person," he said, according to Blake Baumgartner of ESPN.

