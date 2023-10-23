Justin Herbert: Chargers Won't 'Panic' or 'Quit' Amid 2-4 Start to 2023 NFL Season

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Herbert is ready to rebound from the Los Angeles Chargers' worst start to a season since 2020.

The Chargers lost 31-17 Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs and are now 2-4 on the season.

"It hasn't gone our way the past couple of games, but no one's going to panic, no one's going to quit, no one's going to give up," Herbert said after the game, per NFL.com's Michael Baca. "I know we're going to attack practice this week the same way we have each of the past weeks. So I'm looking for the challenge, the opportunity. A tough week, but we're going to get better because of it."

Herbert recorded 259 passing yards and a touchdown on 17-of-30 throwing, but suffered a season-high five sacks. His second interception of the night sealed the Chargers' second consecutive loss.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs in the win with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns on 32-of-42 throwing. The Chargers defense forced him to concede one interception and one sack.

Herbert was unwilling to lay blame on the Los Angeles defense for Mahomes' success. After the loss, he pointed to the Chargers' offensive struggles in the second half, during which Herbert connected on just seven of 16 throws for 100 passing yards.

"I thought we came out well in the first half and moved the ball," Herbert said, per the Associated Press' Dave Skretta. "We have to execute better in the second half. We have to put up points in the second half. The defense made some big stops, so it's on us as an offense to be there for them."

The Chargers have accrued two or fewer wins in the first six games of a season 22 times, according NFL data cited by Baca.

The club made the playoffs in just one of those instances. After opening the season with four straight losses, the 1992 Chargers went on a hot streak, winning 12 of their next 13 games to climb into the top of the AFC West.