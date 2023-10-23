Maxx Crosby Says Raiders' Blowout Loss to Bears Was an 'Embarrassment'October 23, 2023
Arguably the lone bright spot in another disappointing Las Vegas Raiders season, Maxx Crosby couldn't help but be disgusted with his and his squad's performance Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Even without starter Justin Fields, the Bears were able to put 30 points in a 30-12 victory at Soldier Field. Undrafted rookie signal caller Tyson Bagent was able to lead Chicago to 323 yards of total offense against Crosby's defensive unit.
"It was just s--tty football...it was literally an embarrassment," Crosby said postgame.
Logan Reever @loganreever
"It was just s*** football...it was literally an embarrassment."

-Maxx Crosby on blowout loss to #Bears #RaiderNation #Raiders
