Giants' Saquon Barkley: 'I'll Be All Right' After Elbow Injury vs. Commanders

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is not worried about his recovery from the hyperextended left elbow he suffered during Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Washington Commanders.

"I'll be all right," Barkley said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Barkley suffered the injury on the game's second drive. He returned wearing a sleeve on his left arm.

The running back ended up recording 21 carries for 77 yards, including the deciding touchdown of the Giants' 14-7 over the Commanders. He also recorded his first lost fumble since December 2021 in the fourth quarter.

Barkley returned to Pro Bowl status in 2022 for the first time since a series of brutal injuries derailed his seasons in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Last season he put up a career-high 1,312 rushing yards for the Giants.

Injuries have once again put his chances of another Pro Bowl campaign in jeopardy. Barkley already missed three games due to injury earlier this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in a Week 2 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday's win marked Barkley's second game back from that injury, and his availability is already in question once again.

Despite that injury trouble, Barkley made his case for the Giants to keep their franchise-tagged star on the roster past the October 31 trade deadline Sunday with his second receiving touchdown of the season.

That score helped the Giants snap a four-game losing streak, although his late fumble nearly put the win in jeopardy. Barkley joked after the game the team "probably would've shipped my ass out of here if we would've lost that game," per Northjersey.com's Art Stapleton.

The Giants have instead improved to 2-5 on the season. It is not yet clear if Barkley will be available to help the team piece together their first two-game win streak of the season next Sunday against the New York Jets.