3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 7 Win vs. Colts

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Watson exited the game in the first half after taking a hard shot and landing on the back of his head and on his injured shoulder. He was evaluated for a concussion, and while he cleared protocol, he did not return.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland wanted to be cautious with its quarterback, who has missed the last two games with a rotator cuff strain.



"Deshaun took that big hit on the shoulder," Stefanski said, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "He cleared concussion protocol, but I just did not want to put him back out there. I wanted to protect our franchise quarterback. That was my decision."

It's clear that the Browns have learned their lesson when it comes to quarterbacks and shoulder injuries. Baker Mayfield suffered a significant shoulder injury in 2021, tried to play through it for most of the season, and the offense suffered. Cleveland is not willing to go a similar route with Watson.

