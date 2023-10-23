Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Excite Fans as Chiefs Beat Justin Herbert, Chargers

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs earned their sixth straight win Sunday thanks to historic outings by two of the team's star players.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped 400 passing yards for the 10th time in his career in the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Meanwhile, tight end Travis Kelce hauled down 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert recorded 259 yards and a touchdown on 17 passes in the loss.

The Sunday victory marked the fifth time in Mahomes' career he had recorded at least 400 passing yards and four touchdowns.

That ties him with Drew Brees for the third-most 400 yard/four score outings in NFL history, trailing only Dan Marino (5) and Peyton Manning (8) for the all-time lead, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Mahomes wasn't the only making history Sunday.

Kelce's end zone catch marked the 76th touchdown of his career, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the second-most among all Chiefs, according to Chiefs PR.

The Chiefs continue to have a perfect record in games where Taylor Swift, who is reportedly dating Kelce, is in attendance.