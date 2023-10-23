X

NFL

    Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Excite Fans as Chiefs Beat Justin Herbert, Chargers

    Julia StumbaughOctober 23, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 22: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Kansas City Chiefs earned their sixth straight win Sunday thanks to historic outings by two of the team's star players.

    Quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped 400 passing yards for the 10th time in his career in the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Meanwhile, tight end Travis Kelce hauled down 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown.

    Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert recorded 259 yards and a touchdown on 17 passes in the loss.

    NFL @NFL

    424 yards and 4 TDs for <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> 🔥<br><br>6 straight wins for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a>! <a href="https://t.co/maEwcvQ7gU">pic.twitter.com/maEwcvQ7gU</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Travis Kelce is absolutely DOMINATING on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalTightEndsDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalTightEndsDay</a> 🤯<br><br>🏈 9 catches <br>🏈 143 receiving yards <br>🏈1 TD <br><br>It's the most yards by a TE this entire season ... and it's only halftime 😅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/BjIiIsXU9I">pic.twitter.com/BjIiIsXU9I</a>

    The Sunday victory marked the fifth time in Mahomes' career he had recorded at least 400 passing yards and four touchdowns.

    That ties him with Drew Brees for the third-most 400 yard/four score outings in NFL history, trailing only Dan Marino (5) and Peyton Manning (8) for the all-time lead, per ESPN Stats & Info.

    PFF @PFF

    Patrick Mahomes in his last four games vs the Chargers:<br><br>🎯 1,398 passing yards<br>🎯 12 TD passes<br>🎯 115.4 passer rating<br>🎯 4-0 record <a href="https://t.co/KDy5RBoMiZ">pic.twitter.com/KDy5RBoMiZ</a>

    Philip Tortora @PhilipTortora

    Patrick Mahomes is dominating the AFC West the same way Tom Brady dominated the AFC East. Mahomes is 29-3 in divisional games. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    This Chiefs defense + Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid is BAD news for the NFL.

    John Easthope @vintagejohnny84

    Patrick Mahomes runs the AFC West.

    KCjayhawk @KCKUjayhawk

    Good time to remind everyone Patrick Mahomes won a Super Bowl on one leg. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsvsChargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsvsChargers</a>

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Imagine that… despite "something being wrong with the Chiefs' offense" and despite a widely panned WR corps, the league leader in touchdown passes is now… Patrick Mahomes.

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Patrick Mahomes really has a top five defense. The rest of the league should be terrified.

    Mahomes wasn't the only making history Sunday.

    Kelce's end zone catch marked the 76th touchdown of his career, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the second-most among all Chiefs, according to Chiefs PR.

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Travis Kelce is the greatest tight end ever, man. We've never seen anything like him.

    Christopher Humphers @ChrisHumphers

    There's no debate anymore Travis Kelce is the greatest tight end in NFL history

    Calvin Reno Silvers @NPNOWSilvers

    If you feel like Travis Kelce has been absolutely killing it these past two games, you'd be correct, because Kelce is the first tight end since 2000 to have 100 receiving yards in the 1st half of back-to-back games.

    The Kingdom @MahomeSZN

    Travis Kelce has 107 yards. There's 8 minutes left in the second quarter.

    Triple Option @TripleOptionYT

    Travis Kelce is a cheat code <a href="https://t.co/8SYzUJi5DU">https://t.co/8SYzUJi5DU</a>

    Brad Spielberger, Esq. @PFF_Brad

    The Chiefs approach at pass catcher of "have Travis Kelce and then a half dozen splash play guys, one or two of which will have a key 40+ yard play in any given week" might be enough tbh<br><br>With this defense, not really sure how this team loses in January

    Chandler (Interim Leader) @_chandler_____

    Travis Kelce's career YAC is close to Dallas Clark's career total yards. <br><br>Undisputed GOAT.

    The Chiefs continue to have a perfect record in games where Taylor Swift, who is reportedly dating Kelce, is in attendance.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Travis Kelce when Taylor Swift shows up to the game this year <a href="https://t.co/R6xPCyewsq">pic.twitter.com/R6xPCyewsq</a>

    Adam Teicher @adamteicher

    Andy Reid, noting Travis Kelce's big games with Taylor Swift in the house, said, "She can stay around all she wants."

    The Chiefs will look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Oct. 29 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.