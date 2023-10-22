Packers' Jordan Love Criticized by NFL Fans After Loss to Russell Wilson, Broncos

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

It was same ending, different week for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Down two against the lowly Denver Broncos with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Love threw a game-sealing interception into double coverage on a deep pass intended for Samori Toure.

From there, the Broncos—who played a very ugly game as well—were able to kill off the clock and walk away with a 19-17 victory at Empower Field at Mile High for their first home win of the season.

Love did his best to get his squad back in the game after a scoreless first half, throwing two touchdowns over the final two quarters to give them the lead prior to a Will Lutz field goal that put Denver back in front.

He just couldn't finish the job.

Unfortunately for Packers' fans, this is starting to become a bit of a concerning trend for Love. The first-year starter also had a crucial game-ending interception against the Las Vegas Raiders a couple weeks ago on Oct. 9.

Love now has seven interceptions for the season, a mark that is near the top of the league and comes following a very clean first couple of weeks as Green Bay's starter. Four of those interceptions have come in his past two games.

Packers' fans were clearly fed up with his late-game performance and ripped him for it online.