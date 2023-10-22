X

NFL

    Packers' Jordan Love Criticized by NFL Fans After Loss to Russell Wilson, Broncos

    Francisco RosaOctober 22, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 22: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
    Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

    It was same ending, different week for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

    Down two against the lowly Denver Broncos with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Love threw a game-sealing interception into double coverage on a deep pass intended for Samori Toure.

    From there, the Broncos—who played a very ugly game as well—were able to kill off the clock and walk away with a 19-17 victory at Empower Field at Mile High for their first home win of the season.

    Love did his best to get his squad back in the game after a scoreless first half, throwing two touchdowns over the final two quarters to give them the lead prior to a Will Lutz field goal that put Denver back in front.

    He just couldn't finish the job.

    Unfortunately for Packers' fans, this is starting to become a bit of a concerning trend for Love. The first-year starter also had a crucial game-ending interception against the Las Vegas Raiders a couple weeks ago on Oct. 9.

    Love now has seven interceptions for the season, a mark that is near the top of the league and comes following a very clean first couple of weeks as Green Bay's starter. Four of those interceptions have come in his past two games.

    Packers' fans were clearly fed up with his late-game performance and ripped him for it online.

    NFL @NFL

    LOCKED IN! An absolutely clutch INT by <a href="https://twitter.com/PjLocke4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PjLocke4</a> 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsDEN</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/F4MhnJ3uWB">pic.twitter.com/F4MhnJ3uWB</a>

    Odds Shark @OddsShark

    Jordan Love with the game on the line <a href="https://t.co/f9N4xG2G7c">pic.twitter.com/f9N4xG2G7c</a>

    GBP Daily - Rob Westerman lll @GBPdaily

    Bad decision &amp; bad throw by Jordan Love. 2 straight games where he's thrown an INT with the game on the line.

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    Two consecutive games the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> will lose on a game ending INT.<br><br>Both throws from Jordan Love were forced, and neither came on 4th down.<br><br>I get that he's trying to make a play, but they were bad decisions.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jordan Love this season 👀<br><br>First two games: 6 TD, 0 INT<br>Last four games: 4 TD, 7 INT <a href="https://t.co/mXrO5emvlX">pic.twitter.com/mXrO5emvlX</a>

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    Jordan Love goes deep <a href="https://t.co/inRbfkA3ol">pic.twitter.com/inRbfkA3ol</a>

    Let Ryan Poles Eat @POLESPLSEAT

    Jordan Love when it comes to throwing checkdowns and game losing interceptions <a href="https://t.co/dpl12r7Td2">pic.twitter.com/dpl12r7Td2</a>

    adam @MicahPrsons

    Jordan Love with the game on the line <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> <a href="https://t.co/piX8XhzI3y">pic.twitter.com/piX8XhzI3y</a>

    James Is READY TO STAFF @ScriptsByJames

    Jordan Love has been disappointing the past few weeks and that's fair to say but when the entire offense routinely shits the bed to make decent situations worse, it's also hard to get a true sense of whether he can do it. <br><br>That OL holding call blew the game.

    Sean @seankolo99

    Jordan Love going deep with the game on the line!!!<a href="https://t.co/e8y2TVV97z">pic.twitter.com/e8y2TVV97z</a>

    ICE @Makyle_Ice

    Jordan Love… <a href="https://t.co/KxvBsLaW6u">pic.twitter.com/KxvBsLaW6u</a>

    Chicago Cheesehead🧀 @Packermomo17

    Jordan Love is not the answer. This will be an orgnaizational failure that will be looked back at it for a very long time. GM Brian Gutenkunst will be held accountable for this decision. The Green Bay Packers are in big trouble. I'm sick. <a href="https://t.co/dziQfkqq51">pic.twitter.com/dziQfkqq51</a>

    Wack 📋 @Justuann

    Jordan Love realizing he can't play the bears defense every week <a href="https://t.co/UnhAIkdY38">pic.twitter.com/UnhAIkdY38</a>

    𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙣🧀 @JordanMFLove

    Packers fans: <br><br>"We are winning this game! The broncos are trash"<br><br>Matt LaFleur: <a href="https://t.co/cTd12WijlM">pic.twitter.com/cTd12WijlM</a>

    Fawkes @WrstlingJimmy

    JORDAN LOVE:<a href="https://t.co/XeDQvAQXFe">pic.twitter.com/XeDQvAQXFe</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    No idea what Jordan Love saw on that play—looked like he had Reed down the middle of the field and threw it into a team meeting.

    Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino

    Jordan Love threw that ball up like it was a Hail Mary with zero time on the clock

    MJ Hurley @mjhurleytdt

    Hey, Jordan Love… <a href="https://t.co/2RVE3CcgXl">pic.twitter.com/2RVE3CcgXl</a>

    Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan

    Second week in a row that Jordan Love has played hero ball to end the game with a chance to win it. Both times? Intercepted and terribly underthrown. <br><br>Yikes.

    Thurman Merman @ThurmoidMermoid

    Jordan love throwing into double coverage <a href="https://t.co/YztPniGeU6">pic.twitter.com/YztPniGeU6</a>

    Next up for Love and the Packers is a matchup against the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 29 in a matchup to try and stay afloat in the NFC North.