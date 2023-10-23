Fantasy Football Week 8: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

2 of 3

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you are still sleeping on Indianapolis' Josh Downs, it is your own fault.

The rookie wideout has developed into the most consistent receiver in the Colts' offense and Sunday against the vaunted Cleveland Browns defense, caught five passes on six targets for 125 yards and a touchdown.

It was his second, consecutive game with a score, and his chemistry with quarterback Gardner Minshew II has proven to be strong.

In PPR leagues, he has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games. Even in standard leagues, Downs is trending upward enough that he should be grabbed off the waiver wire and stashed for use when bye weeks or injuries force starters to the bench.

Pay close attention, though. If he continues to put up triple digits in yardage or finds the endzone as he has the last two weeks, it will be worth whether or not to start him on a consistent basis.

Especially with Minshew taking over under center for the injured Anthony Richardson, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury.