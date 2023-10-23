Fantasy Football Week 8: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

Fantasy Football Week 8: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat ProjectionsOctober 23, 2023
The deeper into the NFL season we get, the more valuable a good waive wire pickup can be for fantasy managers.
Such is the case entering Week 8, where the usual suspects will show up and ball out, but a plethora of players teetering on the edge of stardom will also exceed expectations and leave some managers wondering why they did not think to grab him first.
Ahead of the midway point in the 2023 season, these are two waiver wire pickup candidates, as well as the established stars and their projected stats.
All stats by FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Rankings and Projected Stats
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (350 yds, 4 TDs)
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders (125 yds, 2 TDs, 4 rec., 50 yds,)
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans (115 yds, TD, 6 rec., 60 yds, TD)
- Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steeles (100 yds, TDs, 3 rec., 40 yds, TD)
- DeAndre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (85 yds, 2 TDs, 3 rec., 35 yds, TD)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (10 rec., 115 yds, 2 TDs)
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (9 rec., 85 yds, 2 TDs)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (7 rec., 115 yds, TD)
- Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (80 yds, TD, 6 rec., 40 yds, TD)
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals (135 yds, TD, 35 rush yds, TD)
- Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (75 yds, TD, 5 rec., 50 yds, TD)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions at Las Vegas Raiders (7 rec., 90 yds, 2 TDs)
- Brandon Ayiuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (6 rec., 85 yds, TD)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers (6 rec., 100 yds)
- Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (300 yds, TD, 20 rush yds, TD)
Waiver Wire Pickup: Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
If you are still sleeping on Indianapolis' Josh Downs, it is your own fault.
The rookie wideout has developed into the most consistent receiver in the Colts' offense and Sunday against the vaunted Cleveland Browns defense, caught five passes on six targets for 125 yards and a touchdown.
It was his second, consecutive game with a score, and his chemistry with quarterback Gardner Minshew II has proven to be strong.
In PPR leagues, he has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games. Even in standard leagues, Downs is trending upward enough that he should be grabbed off the waiver wire and stashed for use when bye weeks or injuries force starters to the bench.
Pay close attention, though. If he continues to put up triple digits in yardage or finds the endzone as he has the last two weeks, it will be worth whether or not to start him on a consistent basis.
Especially with Minshew taking over under center for the injured Anthony Richardson, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury.
He is currently available in 65 and 66 percent of Yahoo and ESPN fantasy leagues, respectively.
Waiver Wire Pickup: Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots
The idea of a New England Patriots offensive skill player being worthy of rostering at this point may be far-fetched to some but there is chemistry developing between wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and quarterback Mac Jones that makes the former worthy of delving into the waiver wire to grab.
Sure, the coaching staff has exhibited an inability to keep him in the gameplan and on the field to his full potential but when he has, he has shown out. Sunday against Buffalo, he caught six of seven balls for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Against a high-powered Dolphins offense, the Pats will have to throw the ball to keep up. That means a potentially big day for Bourne, particularly if the coaching staff paid attention to what he accomplished Sunday against a good Bills defense and lets him loose against a Miami defense against whom there will be plays to be made.