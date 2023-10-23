Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

2 of 3

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Rostered: 24 percent

Week 7 stats: 6 rec, 63 rec yds, 1 rec TD, 1 fum, 19.3 pts

If you can accept the age-old fact that trying to predict the breakout player in the New England Patriots offense from week to week is an exercise in frustration, wideout Kendrick Bourne is becoming harder and harder to ignore on the waiver wire each week.

After Bourne posted 24.4 points (points-per-reception scoring) in Week 1 thanks largely to his two touchdowns, fantasy managers scrambled to submit waiver claims for him. As he failed to top 10 points in any game after that, his rostered percentage slowly decreased. And then, of course, in Week 7 he tied his season-high in targets (11) and hit a season-high in receptions (10).