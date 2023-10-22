Video: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes Celebrate With Handshake at Chargers vs. Chiefs

Video: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes Celebrate With Handshake at Chargers vs. ChiefsOctober 22, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn't the only one excited to see Patrick Mahomes throw his first deep touchdown pass of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
When Valdes-Scantling caught the 46-yard throw for the Chiefs' first touchdown, Taylor Swift shared a celebratory handshake with Brittany Mahomes.
Not the handshake!! 😂 🤝
This is the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended this season amid reports that she is dating All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. She cheered on the game wearing with Kelce's No. 87 on her bracelet.
Kelce recorded nine catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters of Sunday's contest, marking the most productive first half of his career.
Swift was seen on the broadcast celebrating as Kelce caught a short pass from Mahomes in the end zone to put the Chiefs ahead with seconds left in the second quarter.
He headed into half-time with a first-half career-high 29.3 fantasy points.
The Chiefs are a perfect 4-0 during Swift's appearances in the stands so far. Kelce could be hoping to extend that streak to five games— and potentially match his all-time career-high total of 191 receiving yards.