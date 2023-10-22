X

    Video: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes Celebrate With Handshake at Chargers vs. Chiefs

    Julia StumbaughOctober 22, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn't the only one excited to see Patrick Mahomes throw his first deep touchdown pass of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

    When Valdes-Scantling caught the 46-yard throw for the Chiefs' first touchdown, Taylor Swift shared a celebratory handshake with Brittany Mahomes.

    NFL @NFL

    Not the handshake!! 😂 🤝<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsKC</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/7v5oF8uKz4">pic.twitter.com/7v5oF8uKz4</a>

    This is the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended this season amid reports that she is dating All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. She cheered on the game wearing with Kelce's No. 87 on her bracelet.

    Kelce recorded nine catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters of Sunday's contest, marking the most productive first half of his career.

    Swift was seen on the broadcast celebrating as Kelce caught a short pass from Mahomes in the end zone to put the Chiefs ahead with seconds left in the second quarter.

    He headed into half-time with a first-half career-high 29.3 fantasy points.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    very important update <a href="https://t.co/LhZvI1QAzb">pic.twitter.com/LhZvI1QAzb</a>

    The Chiefs are a perfect 4-0 during Swift's appearances in the stands so far. Kelce could be hoping to extend that streak to five games— and potentially match his all-time career-high total of 191 receiving yards.