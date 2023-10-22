Video: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes Celebrate With Handshake at Chargers vs. Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn't the only one excited to see Patrick Mahomes throw his first deep touchdown pass of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

When Valdes-Scantling caught the 46-yard throw for the Chiefs' first touchdown, Taylor Swift shared a celebratory handshake with Brittany Mahomes.

This is the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended this season amid reports that she is dating All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. She cheered on the game wearing with Kelce's No. 87 on her bracelet.

Kelce recorded nine catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters of Sunday's contest, marking the most productive first half of his career.

Swift was seen on the broadcast celebrating as Kelce caught a short pass from Mahomes in the end zone to put the Chiefs ahead with seconds left in the second quarter.

He headed into half-time with a first-half career-high 29.3 fantasy points.