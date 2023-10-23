3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 7 Loss vs. Patriots

1 of 3

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

For the third straight week, Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense got off to a slow start. Allen threw an interception on the Bills' first possession, the offense generated only 122 yards in the first half, and Buffalo faced a 13-3 deficit at the break.



Over its past three games, Buffalo has scored seven, zero and three points in the first half. New England is a familiar opponent, but its defense has not been spectacular since losing both Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon to injuries.

A week ago, the Bills were able to survive against the New York Giants thanks to some timely second-half offense and perhaps a no-call on Buffalo's final defensive stand. The Bills weren't as fortunate this time around.

Slow starts are becoming a serious problem for Buffalo. Yes, Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey deserve some credit for finding ways to adjust in-game—they did score 22 points in the second half, after all—but will the defense struggling, the Bills need all the points they can get.

