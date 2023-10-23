3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 7 Win vs. RaidersOctober 23, 2023
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 7 Win vs. Raiders
The Chicago Bears could have waived the proverbial white flag before Week 7. The Bears were just 1-5, starting quarterback Justin Fields was out with a thumb injury, and a shot at the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft felt more realistic than a shot at the postseason.
The Bears then went out and played one of their best games of the season, steamrolling the Las Vegas Raiders in a 30-12 blowout.
Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will get plenty of credit for steering the ship, but Chicago leaned heavily on its ground game and defense to pull ahead early and put the Raiders away late.
Las Vegas may still land the No. 1 pick in next year's draft because it owns the Carolina Panthers' selection. Sunday's victory, though, shows that Chicago still has plenty of interest in winning now.
Here's what else we learned during the Bears' Week 7 win over the Raiders.
The Bears May Have Found a Gem in Bagent
Bagent, who went undrafted out of Shepard University, fared well enough in training camp and the preseason to stick on the 53-player roster. To make room for the 23-year-old, the Bears parted with veteran signal-caller P.J. Walker.
Walker picked up his second win as the Cleveland Browns' quarterback on Sunday, but the Bears should be happy with their early QB decision. Over the past two weeks, Bagent has shown that he has the tools and the instincts to make it in the NFL.
The rookie came in following Fields' injury and finished Week 6 10-of-14 for 83 yards and an interception. He was even more efficient against the Raiders, going 21-of-29 for 162 yards, a touchdown and a 97.2 passer rating. He spread the ball around well, getting it to D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney and six other players.
Chicago's offense was also efficient with Bagent at the helm. The Bears tallied 323 yards, 23 first downs and went 8-of-13 on third downs.
Bagent probably isn't the quarterback of the future in Chicago, but the Bears may have found themselves a long-term backup in the ranks of the undrafted.
Bagent's Play Raises More Questions About Fields
Bagent's efficient play raises more questions about Fields, who also may not be Chicago's quarterback of the future.
Fields has been a consistent rushing threat dating back to last season, and he appeared to turn a corner as a passer in Weeks 4 and 5. However, the Bears offense has been a roller coaster with the 2021 first-round pick under center.
This season, Chicago had two games with 28 or more points and three with 17 or fewer. Coming into Sunday, the offense had converted just 40.5 percent of its third downs. It completed 61.5 percent against Las Vegas.
The Bears are now 6-25 with Fields as the starter and 5-5 in games without him since he was drafted. The fact that the Bears had one of their most complete games of the season with their backup quarterback does nothing positive for Fields' job security.
If Chicago does end up with one of the top selections in next year's draft, it could look to move away from Fields and toward a prospect like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. If Fields' thumb keeps him out of Week 7, and the Bears have another solid game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it may be time to turn the page on Fields early.
Jaylon Johnson Raises His Value
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson came into Week 7 as a prime trade candidate for the Bears. He plays a premium position, has been playing it well and is set to be a free agent in the spring.
Johnson's trade value took a huge jump against Las Vegas, when the 24-year-old picked off two passes, including one that was returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Johnson finished with two passes defended, two picks, two solo stops and the game-sealing score.
If the Bears opt not to move Johnson before the October 31 deadline, he's hoping that games like Sunday's can yield a lucrative second contract.
"I've been wanting to get to the table. I know who I am. I know I can play this game at a high level, and I feel like I deserve to get paid like that," Johnson said, per Mark Grote of WSCR Radio.
Johnson has indeed played at a high level this season. Coming into Sunday, he had allowed an opposing passer rating of only 68.0, according to Pro Football Reference.
Whether Johnson's future is in Chicago or elsewhere, his stock is just a little bit higher than it was a couple of days ago.