3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 7 Win vs. Raiders

2 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bagent's efficient play raises more questions about Fields, who also may not be Chicago's quarterback of the future.



Fields has been a consistent rushing threat dating back to last season, and he appeared to turn a corner as a passer in Weeks 4 and 5. However, the Bears offense has been a roller coaster with the 2021 first-round pick under center.



This season, Chicago had two games with 28 or more points and three with 17 or fewer. Coming into Sunday, the offense had converted just 40.5 percent of its third downs. It completed 61.5 percent against Las Vegas.



The Bears are now 6-25 with Fields as the starter and 5-5 in games without him since he was drafted. The fact that the Bears had one of their most complete games of the season with their backup quarterback does nothing positive for Fields' job security.