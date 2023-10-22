USA F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins; Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc DQ'd

USA F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins; Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc DQ'dOctober 22, 2023
Max Verstappen secured the 50th victory of his Formula 1 career with a first-place finish at Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
It only took him 181 races to reach the milestone.
This podium win wasn't as clear-cut a victory for the Red Bull driver as past wins, however. Long-time rival Lewis Hamilton finished the final lap within three seconds of Verstappen.
However, Formula 1 announced on Sunday night that Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified for a technical infringement. Those disqualifications moved Lando Norris to second and Carlos Sainz to third.
RACE CLASSIFICATION (LAP 56/56)

Verstappen takes the chequered flag for the 15th time this season
Heading into the race, Verstappen was a favorite to win after securing his third consecutive World Drivers' Championship title and 14th Grand Prix title of 2023 in Qatar earlier this month, even given his sixth-place start.
At Turn 1, however, it was Norris in the lead. Norris was racing in his 100th career Grand Prix, and his hot start earned excitement from fans hoping for Norris' first career win in the landmark race.
LIGHTS OUT IN AUSTIN!!!

The perfect start for Lando Norris! The McLaren driver leads into Turn 1
Me planning how I'm going to keep lando norris in the lead from my couch
Norris couldn't hold onto the lead past the 28th lap, where he was overtaken by Verstappen.
LAP 28/56

Norris fights all he can but Verstappen will not be denied
Pits from Verstappen and Norris allowed Hamilton to take the lead past Leclerc with 20 laps remaining.
Mercedes are trying to emulate Verstappen's strategy of last year's #USGP with Hamilton.

We can only watch and hope they are able to pull it off!
Verstappen will walk away with his 15th win of 2023, tying the record he set last season. He will have four more chances to set a new standard for the most victories in one F1 season, starting with the Mexican Grand Prix on October 30.