USA F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins; Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc DQ'd

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen secured the 50th victory of his Formula 1 career with a first-place finish at Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

It only took him 181 races to reach the milestone.

This podium win wasn't as clear-cut a victory for the Red Bull driver as past wins, however. Long-time rival Lewis Hamilton finished the final lap within three seconds of Verstappen.

However, Formula 1 announced on Sunday night that Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified for a technical infringement. Those disqualifications moved Lando Norris to second and Carlos Sainz to third.

Heading into the race, Verstappen was a favorite to win after securing his third consecutive World Drivers' Championship title and 14th Grand Prix title of 2023 in Qatar earlier this month, even given his sixth-place start.

At Turn 1, however, it was Norris in the lead. Norris was racing in his 100th career Grand Prix, and his hot start earned excitement from fans hoping for Norris' first career win in the landmark race.

Norris couldn't hold onto the lead past the 28th lap, where he was overtaken by Verstappen.

Pits from Verstappen and Norris allowed Hamilton to take the lead past Leclerc with 20 laps remaining.