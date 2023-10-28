Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Cleared to Return from Back Injury, Will Start vs. Lions

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Saturday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is "good to go" and will start Monday night against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

In what has been an all too common refrain, the 31-year-old has already missed time this season due to injuries. A concussion kept him out for a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Then a back issue sidelined him for a 30-12 to the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

When healthy, Garoppolo hasn't exactly justified Las Vegas' decision to hand him a three-year, $72.8 million contract. Through five starts, he has thrown for 1,079 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, while posting a 3-2 record.

Even for the fans who thought the Raiders were right to move on from Derek Carr, they might concede the passing game has failed to make much of an improvement.

The franchise's problems aren't limited to the aerial attack, either. That aforementioned defeat to Chicago was a bit of a reality check after back-to-back wins had generated some optimism in Las Vegas.

In the two games Jimmy G missed this season, the Raiders started rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell and journeyman veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback, and Vegas lost both contests.