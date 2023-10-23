B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 8

1 of 7

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Did the Buckeyes have the best performance of any team in the nation this weekend?" is not the question. If that was the case, Ohio State certainly would not be the choice here.

But the value of this result is undeniable.

Third-ranked OSU earned a 20-12 win over No. 7 Penn State in a battle of Big Ten unbeatens. The victory means the Buckeyes, in all likelihood, will face rival Michigan in the regular-season finale with conference and national implications at stake once again.

Yes, concerns remain about Ohio State's running game, but it helps to have Marvin Harrison Jr. to pick up the slack.

The star wideout put the Bucks on his back, reeling in 11 passes for 162 yards. He made a crucial third-down catch to set up OSU's first two scoring drives, had a 28-yard reception on a possession that ended with a field goal and nabbed the game-sealing 18-yard touchdown.