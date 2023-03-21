Virginia RB Mike Hollins Says His Recovery from Gunshot Wound is a 'Miracle'

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Virginia running back Mike Hollins has a new perspective returning to football practice after recovering from a gunshot wound in November.

"I have a lot more to play for," Hollins said Tuesday, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN. "So if there is a drop-off, I'll make up for it. It's literally a miracle that I'm here today and just living that out. My mom tells me be a blessing to others. Make someone smile. Make someone's day every day and just spread my blessings, so that's what I try to do."

Hollins was among the five people shot on Nov. 13 on a charter bus, with Virginia football teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry all killed. UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Hollins was in stable condition shortly after getting shot in the back, with doctors expecting a full recovery. He was discharged from the hospital after a week.

Four months later, the running back returned to practice for the first time.

"Just to watch how he's attacked everything, could easily have made excuses, easily have overthought things, but he's taking it upon himself to respond and show perseverance and be resilient," coach Tony Elliott said.

Hollins said the return to practice is "freeing" for him, although he noted there are emotional barriers to getting back on the field.

"I expected to recover physically," Hollins said. "So it really wasn't on my mind. It was more, 'Man, How am I gonna even make it to practice without calling D'Sean?' It was more mental."

The fifth-year senior totaled 329 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns across nine games last year. He has 540 rushing yards in three active seasons for the Cavaliers, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Hollins heads into spring practice as the No. 1 running back on the team's depth chart, as position coach Keith Gaither told Adelson.