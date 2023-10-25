World Series 2023: Full Schedule and Players Who Will Decide MLB Championship

2 of 3

Ron Jenkins/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Adolis Garcia was the best player on the field during the ALCS and it there is no close second.



Arguably the most underrated player in the league during the regular season despite a previous All-Star appearance in 2021, he exploded into the national conversation with an MVP performance in the championship series, blasting three home runs in the final two games to launch his Texas Rangers squad into the World Series.



With 20 RBIs, he is one away from tying David Freese of the Angels' record, set in 2011, and is as hot as any hitter in the game right now.

Once cast aside by the St. Louis Cardinals, then designated for assignment by the very team he is leading to the Fall Classic, Garcia is one of the best stories in this World Series and a player who has earned every bit of the attention he is receiving.

How he impacts the series may not be known at this point, but any shot the Rangers have of winning the series starts with the ALCS MVP.