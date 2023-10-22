Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals 'Still Want to Build Around' QB Despite NFL Draft Buzz

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals "still want to build around" quarterback Kyler Murray, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

The news was framed against the backdrop of Murray's continued recovery from a torn ACL last December and speculation over his long-term future:

The two-time Pro Bowler returned to practice ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. That triggered the start of a 21-day window in which the Cardinals needed to activate him, or he'd be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons is considered the most likely return date for Murray and that he might be ready a week before that.

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted how Arizona assumes some financial risk the moment Murray is back on the field. His $18 million base salary and $11.9 million roster bonus for 2025 become fully guaranteed if he doesn't pass a physical next March.

The Cardinals could theoretically pack it in, rest the 26-year-old for the entire season, and potentially make it easier to move on if they believe a QB change is required in 2025.

Instead, Arizona looks determined to get Murray some snaps to help him shake off the rust and build more familiarity in the offense of first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon.