Raiders Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Loses $90K Contract Bonus Each Game Out amid Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Each game that Jimmy Garoppolo misses costs the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback nearly six figures, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Garoppolo's contract calls for him to collect $90,000 for every week he's on the game-day roster. The Raiders ruled him out for Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears, which means he will have lost $180,000 in potential earnings so far.

Pro Football Talk broke down the terms of the 31-year-old's deal with Las Vegas shortly after it was arranged in March. However, the two sides amended the contract because a foot injury had prevented him from passing his first physical with the team.

The checkup flagged the need for Garoppolo to undergo foot surgery, and some wondered whether he'd ever play a snap for the Raiders. The revised agreement allowed them to walk away at no added cost if he couldn't pass a physical in time.

Garoppolo eventually hit all of his necessary benchmarks and began practicing in mid-July.

But injuries have once again become an issue for the veteran signal-caller, continuing a trend that has extended across much of his career.

A concussion sidelined Garoppolo for the Raiders' 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers n Week 4, and now he's fighting through back soreness. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported he might recover in time to play the Detroit Lions in Week 8.