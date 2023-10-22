X

CFB

    Jordan Travis' Late Heroics Thrill Fans as Keon Coleman, Florida State Beat Duke

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 22, 2023

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Syracuse Orange at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    Jordan Travis and No. 4 Florida State survived a tough first half to defeat No. 16 Duke by the final score of 34-20 on Saturday night.

    The Blue Devils led 20-17 at halftime, while Travis had completed 17 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception that was returned for a score.

    The Seminoles offense struggled to sustain drives against a Duke defense that was allowing just 9.83 points per game heading into the contest, the fourth-best mark in the country.

    ESPN @espn

    DUKE PICKS OFF JORDAN TRAVIS AND TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE‼️ <a href="https://t.co/MV79EQaPKZ">pic.twitter.com/MV79EQaPKZ</a>

    Travis had also rushed three times in the first two quarters, losing six yards in the process. Fans were perplexed by the Heisman Candidate's ineffectiveness on the ground, given his speed.

    George | Renegade Report @RenegadeReport1

    I just don't understand why Jordan Travis refuses to run. Lol I love him so much but why?

    Coach Mann @4TheFamily3

    Somebody tell Jordan Travis it's ok to run the ball. He did all that work to get outside and forced a throw. Had plenty grass <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FloridaState?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FloridaState</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Duke?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Duke</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFB</a>

    Don DiMello @csmdc87

    Does Jordan Travis think it's against the rules for him to run with his own legs

    However, the Seminoles' offense woke up after halftime. Travis found open receivers in the middle of the field and began picking up yardage with his legs as well. In fact, he finished the game with a season-high 62 yards on the ground.

    ESPN @espn

    JORDAN TRAVIS TAKES IT IN FOR 6️⃣<br><br>FSU retakes the lead in the 4th quarter! <a href="https://t.co/HmwULJuFxY">pic.twitter.com/HmwULJuFxY</a>

    Dustin Lewis @DustinLewisNG

    Look what happens when Jordan Travis runs the ball. <br><br>It makes the Seminoles almost unguardable on offense. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Noles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Noles</a>

    Jason Staples @DocStaples

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FSU</a> offense looks completely different when Jordan Travis runs the ball.

    Tomahawk Nation @TomahawkNation

    Jordan Travis using the legs on that drive including at the goalline for the TD! FSU goes 96 yards to take their first lead of the ballgame with 13:03 left in the 4Q

    Bri 🧚🏾 @bubblybrielle

    JORDAN TRAVIS THANK YOU. THAT IS ALL WE WERE ASKING FOR.

    CHIEF RUNNING BEAR🥋 @William28796229

    JORDAN TRAVIS taking over the 4th quarter for the NOLES

    Brent Martineau @BrentASJax

    Big time drive from Jordan Travis...he was sensational on that drive.

    Matt Hayes @MattHayesCFB

    Just a simple Heisman Trophy drive by Jordan Travis. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Noles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Noles</a>

    Standout wide receiver Keon Coleman finished the night with just two catches, but gained 54 yards. This included a crucial third-down grab with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, helping sustain a Seminoles drive that ended in a touchdown.

    Barstool FSU @FSU_Barstool

    Keon Coleman is unreal

    Ehsan Kassim @Ehsan_Kassim

    Keon Coleman hauls in a ball over two defenders, while being pass interfered. Man is ridiculous. <br><br>24-yard gain to the Duke 45

    Dustin Lewis @DustinLewisNG

    Keon Coleman did it again...WOW <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Noles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Noles</a>

    Brendan Sonnone @BSonnone

    IDK how Keon Coleman caught that.

    Florida State also increased their lead in the ACC after No. 10 North Carolina was upset by Virginia on Saturday. Head coach Mike Norvell's team will look to remain unbeaten next week in a matchup with Wake Forest.