Jordan Travis' Late Heroics Thrill Fans as Keon Coleman, Florida State Beat Duke

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jordan Travis and No. 4 Florida State survived a tough first half to defeat No. 16 Duke by the final score of 34-20 on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils led 20-17 at halftime, while Travis had completed 17 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception that was returned for a score.

The Seminoles offense struggled to sustain drives against a Duke defense that was allowing just 9.83 points per game heading into the contest, the fourth-best mark in the country.

Travis had also rushed three times in the first two quarters, losing six yards in the process. Fans were perplexed by the Heisman Candidate's ineffectiveness on the ground, given his speed.

However, the Seminoles' offense woke up after halftime. Travis found open receivers in the middle of the field and began picking up yardage with his legs as well. In fact, he finished the game with a season-high 62 yards on the ground.

Standout wide receiver Keon Coleman finished the night with just two catches, but gained 54 yards. This included a crucial third-down grab with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, helping sustain a Seminoles drive that ended in a touchdown.