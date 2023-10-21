X

    Bo Nix, Bucky Irving Impress Fans As Oregon Beats Washington State

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 21, 2023

    EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 21: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks hands off the ball to Bucky Irving #0 of the Oregon Ducks in their game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Lydia Ely/Getty Images)
    Lydia Ely/Getty Images

    Bo Nix and running back Bucky Irving shined during No. 9 Oregon's 38-24 win over Washington State on Saturday.

    Nix finished the afternoon with 293 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added a third score on the ground. The Heisman Trophy candidate started in his 54th career game, the most ever by an NCAA quarterback.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bo Nix and Sam Hartman have the most starts by a QB in NCAA history 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/4EwI3ap98y">pic.twitter.com/4EwI3ap98y</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    BO NIX FOR SIX 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/oregonfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oregonfootball</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> <a href="https://t.co/7E2ANvC0Oy">pic.twitter.com/7E2ANvC0Oy</a>

    Zachary Neel @zacharycneel

    Bo Nix to Tez Johnson for 51 yards. <br><br>The Oregon offense is getting anything they want today. Just can't hurt yourself with penalties.

    Oregon Duck FB News @DuckFBNews

    Bo Nix already over 100 yards passing - 4 of 6 for 108 yards in the first quarter

    Meanwhile, Irving notched 129 yards on the ground and recorded a career-high three total touchdowns. This included an impressive 43-yard rush that began with a jump cut in the backfield and finished in the end zone.

    Running back Jordan James also broke the century mark, racking up 103 yards on his 13 carries.

    Fans were impressed by Oregon's offense climbing out of an early 10-3 hole and coming alive in the second half.

    Oregon Football @oregonfootball

    Race ya...<br><br>Winner 👉 <a href="https://twitter.com/BuckyIrving?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuckyIrving</a> (every time)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/5Shw1LAI0Z">pic.twitter.com/5Shw1LAI0Z</a>

    Matt Prehm @MattPrehm

    Bucky Irving is having a special performance. <br><br>16 touches, 173 yards from scrimmage, and three touchdowns total.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Bucky Irving is that dude!!!

    🦆🦆UP THE SCO🦆🦆 @ducksVSall

    Bucky <br><br>Irving <br><br>Is <br><br>Eating

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    Bucky Irving is having himself a day for Oregon. Just broke a dude's ankles, then off to a 43-yard TD. Oregon up 31-16.

    Locked on Ducks @LockedOnDucks

    I TOO LOVE BUCKY IRVING <a href="https://t.co/XEz0djBFCU">https://t.co/XEz0djBFCU</a>

    kevin ❄️ @KY_PDX

    Bucky Irving is so good

    The Ducks bounced back in a major way after their narrow 36-33 loss to No. 5 Washington in Week 7. Oregon look to keep its momentum rolling in the team's next game, a Pac-12 showdown against No. 14 Utah.