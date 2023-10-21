Bo Nix, Bucky Irving Impress Fans As Oregon Beats Washington State

Lydia Ely/Getty Images

Bo Nix and running back Bucky Irving shined during No. 9 Oregon's 38-24 win over Washington State on Saturday.

Nix finished the afternoon with 293 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added a third score on the ground. The Heisman Trophy candidate started in his 54th career game, the most ever by an NCAA quarterback.

Meanwhile, Irving notched 129 yards on the ground and recorded a career-high three total touchdowns. This included an impressive 43-yard rush that began with a jump cut in the backfield and finished in the end zone.

Running back Jordan James also broke the century mark, racking up 103 yards on his 13 carries.

Fans were impressed by Oregon's offense climbing out of an early 10-3 hole and coming alive in the second half.