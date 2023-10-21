Eagles' Julio Jones Promoted to Active Roster, Expected to Debut vs. Dolphins

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Less than a week after joining the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, star wideout Julio Jones was promoted to the team's active roster and will be set for his debut Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins, according to an announcement by the organization.

A five-time All-Pro, Jones had been without a squad through the first six weeks of the season following a lackluster year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Now, he joins another loaded roster and a stacked receiver room in Philadelphia, hoping to be a piece that can put the Eagles over the top should they make another Super Bowl run.

One of the most prolific receivers in recent NFL history, a championship has alluded Jones following an illustrious career with the Atlanta Falcons followed by stops with the Tennessee Titans and Buccaneers.

Jones was a part of that Falcons team that blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. This stint with the Eagles may be his best shot at a ring considering his age.

Last season the 34-year-old racked up 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He currently has the most receiving yards of any active player in the league with 13,269—good for 16th all-time.

With a receiving corps that already includes DeVonta Smith and Jones' former teammate A.J. Brown, Jones will add just a bit more juice and veteran leadership to the room, which will be particularly needed against Miami.