Vikings Rumors: Danielle Hunter Trade Offers Haven't Been 'Substantial'

David Berding/Getty Images

Ahead of what's expected to be action-packed NFL trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings—who are expected to be sellers—have yet to receive a substantial offer for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini.

Russini reported that the organization has taken calls regarding the three-time Pro Bowler but haven't heard anything that has caught their attention.

Through the first six weeks of the season Hunter is tied for the NFL lead in sacks with eight and is likely Minnesota's best trade chip ahead of the deadline.

