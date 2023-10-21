X

    Vikings Rumors: Danielle Hunter Trade Offers Haven't Been 'Substantial'

    Francisco RosaOctober 21, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 08: Danielle Hunter #99 of the Minnesota Vikings readies for play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 27-20. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Ahead of what's expected to be action-packed NFL trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings—who are expected to be sellers—have yet to receive a substantial offer for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini.

    Russini reported that the organization has taken calls regarding the three-time Pro Bowler but haven't heard anything that has caught their attention.

    Through the first six weeks of the season Hunter is tied for the NFL lead in sacks with eight and is likely Minnesota's best trade chip ahead of the deadline.

