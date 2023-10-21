NFL Trade Rumors: Saquon Barkley, More Not Being Shopped by Giants Despite Struggles

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Amid a 1-5 start with an offense that ranks last in the NFL in points per game, the New York Giants aren't motivated to sell ahead of the trade deadline right now.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Giants are "not shopping" Saquon Barkley or anyone else on the roster at this point:

"I was told that the New York Giants are not shopping any players as of right now. If they did lose to the Commanders this week, fall to 1-6, could that change leading up to that October 31st deadline? Potentially. Now, there are a lot of teams that would make a run at Barkley. They consider him one of the very best running backs in the league, but he's got $10-plus million in prorated salary that they would have to work that out, the Giants may have to cover some of that, but right now, nothing is going on there."

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Barkley made it clear he doesn't want to be traded but also understands the business side of the sport.

"Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don't want to get traded," Barkley said. "I don't think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It's not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here. But like I said, it's not in my control. My focus is to be the leader I can be for this team and get this thing on the right track."

The Giants have several players in the final season of their contract that could make it easier to move them. Barkley, Parris Campbell, Leonard Williams and Adoree' Jackson are set to become free agents after this season.

Barkley returned in Week 6 after missing three games with an ankle injury. He has 253 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns in three games, but is averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per touch.

On Friday, Fowler cited Campbell as a potential trade target for teams in an article about teams monitoring the receiver market.

Based on how they have played to start this season, the Giants would be better served trying to add long-term assets by dealing away some of their players who have trade value. They have the worst offense in the NFL by points per game (11.8) and second-worst by yards per game (265.5).

The defense hasn't been much better, allowing the fifth-most points (27.8) and sixth-most yards (364.5) per game. Three of their five losses have come by at least 18 points.