Raiders Rumors: Brian Hoyer Is QB1 vs. Bears over Aidan O'Connell with Garoppolo Out

Chris Unger/Getty Images

With Jimmy Garoppolo officially out, the Las Vegas Raiders will start veteran signal caller Brian Hoyer over rookie Aidan O'Connell on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Garoppolo injured his back on the Raiders' final drive of the first half last week against the New England Patriots and was taken to the hospital by ambulance to get a scan for an internal injury.

Hoyer came on the in the second half of the 21-17 victory and played relatively well, completing six passes for 102 yards and led the Raiders on a couple of field goal drives.

It's a bit of a demotion for O'Connell as the undrafted rookie got the start earlier in the year against the Pittsburgh Steelers when Garoppolo was in the concussion protocol.

O'Connell completed 24 passes for 238 yards and an interception and two lost fumbles while getting sacked seven times. He also scored the first touchdown of his career on a goal-line sneak in the 24-17 loss.

These are the types of situations that the Raiders signed Hoyer—a career backup—for, however. Hoyer has bounced around the NFL for over a decade now, best known for his time with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, with whom he won Super Bowl LIII as Tom Brady's backup.