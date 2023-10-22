Week 7 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

4 of 8

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

There may be no hotter receiver in the NFL right now than A.J. Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles' superstar has been on a tear over the last few weeks, snatching any and everything that Jalen Hurts throws his way. Most recently he had seven-receptions and 131 yards in a loss to the New York Jets.

And now is the time to keep banking on his success.

Especially going into a matchup against an explosive Miami Dolphins' team Sunday night, the Eagles will have to match them throughout, leaning heavily on Hurts' arm and his weapons if they want to keep up with Tyreek Hill and Co.