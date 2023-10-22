Week 7 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayOctober 22, 2023
Week 7 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
While several of the NFL's top teams and fantasy performers won't be on the field during Week 7 due to the bye week, there is still no shortage of elite playmakers that can help fantasy managers make some money this week.
Fans may miss having Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Adam Thielen and Garrett Wilson in their lineups—with all their teams sitting out of action this week—but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of other great options that can still win the day.
Over the next few slides we'll break down our DraftKings lineup of the week, highlighting both stars and some under the radar selections all within a $50,000 fantasy budget.
Qb: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks ($6000)
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Geno Smith, who struggled against the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.
However, there's no better time for a bounce back for the reigning Comeback Player of the Year and the Seattle Seahawks than a matchup against the 1-5 Arizona Cardinals, who are fresh off three-consecutive blowouts.
The Cardinals have allowed at least 20 points in all five of their losses this season and at least 26 in each of the last three, meaning Smith and his arsenal of offensive weapons will have plenty of opportunities to exploit their weaknesses.
Smith threw for 346 yards and two interceptions against the Bengals last week in a game Seattle should have won. Expect him to clean up those mistakes and light up the Seahawks' divisional rivals.
Rb: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers ($6800)
Despite being consistently among the best fantasy options at running back over the past few years, Aaron Jones has gone under the radar this season due to some injury issues. He's played only one game at full health
But that performance in Week 1 is enough to give fantasy managers some hope, especially as Jones and the Green Bay Packers are coming off a bye week.
In that season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears, Jones had nine carries for 41 yards and a touchdown while dominating in the passing game to the tune of two receptions for 86 yards and another score.
Jones' all-around ability on the ground and through the air should make him one of the top fantasy pickups this week, especially going up against the NFL's worst defense in the Denver Broncos, who are giving up 440 yards per game.
Rb: Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs ($6100)
One of the hardest runners in the NFL, Isiah Pacheco has been getting better as the season has progressed, looking more in command of the Kansas City Chiefs' backfield.
And for his daily fantasy value this week ($6,100), could be quite the steal.
Prior to last week's game against the Denver Broncos, Pacheco had scored a rushing touchdown in three-consecutive games versus the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.
He did, however, have a season-high six receptions against Denver, heightening his fantasy appeal.
And going up against a weak Los Angeles Chargers defense, which is giving up the second-most total yards per game in the entire league, it's the type of game where Pacheco could be having a field day.
Wr: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles ($7900)
There may be no hotter receiver in the NFL right now than A.J. Brown.
The Philadelphia Eagles' superstar has been on a tear over the last few weeks, snatching any and everything that Jalen Hurts throws his way. Most recently he had seven-receptions and 131 yards in a loss to the New York Jets.
And now is the time to keep banking on his success.
Especially going into a matchup against an explosive Miami Dolphins' team Sunday night, the Eagles will have to match them throughout, leaning heavily on Hurts' arm and his weapons if they want to keep up with Tyreek Hill and Co.
Brown may have tough matchup against Xavien Howard but that shouldn't make anyone afraid of plugging him right into their lineups.
Wr: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($7100)
Following a solid start to the year, Mike Evans has had a bit of a cold streak the last couple of games.
The four-time Pro Bowler managed to find the end zone in each of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first three games of the season but hasn't gotten to pay dirt in either of the past two weeks against the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, respectively.
But Evans is due for a real breakout game against the Atlanta Falcons, who he has a fairly good track record against. It won't be easy, however as the Falcons are giving up just 179.2 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.
However, Atlanta has yet to play a team with a winning record like Tampa Bay and Baker Mayfield may be ready to keep his revenge tour rolling at Raymond James Stadium this weekend, potentially meaning a big day for Evans.
Te: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles ($4700)
Much like Evans, Dallas Goedert is due to get back on track.
Philadelphia's star tight end has really only had one big receiving line this season, coming in the Eagles' win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. He finished with eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Outside of the Bills' game, the Dolphins haven't been challenged by another elite offense this season and haven't faced a tight end of Goedert's caliber. So, this is a big opportunity for him to get something going.
Also at a value of $4,700, this is really a low-risk, high-reward type of player in a game that is sure to have plenty of offense from both teams. If Travis Kelce is out of your price range, there may not be a better pickup than Goedert this week.
Flex: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers ($6700)
The San Francisco 49ers offense—which looked like buzzsaw just a couple weeks ago—is now in a bit of a state of flux.
Top play makers Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel are both day-to-day with injuries suffered in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, meaning that the pressure may be on Brandon Aiyuk to be the focal point of San Francisco's offense.
Aiyuk has already shown the ability to carry the 49ers on several occasions this season, particularly in Week 1 as he had eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers' stingy defense.
He also had six receptions for 148 yards in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.
And going up against a suspect Minnesota Vikings' secondary, Aiyuk may be eating early and often Monday night.
Defense/special Teams: Cleveland Browns ($3300)
This one's really a no-brainer.
Coming off arguably their best performance of the season against the explosive San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns' league-leading defense will be licking their chops thinking about their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this week.
The Colts will be without talented rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. So, it'll be up to Gardner Minshew to go up against Cleveland's vaunted unit.
This one could get ugly fairly quickly.
Odds, lines and betting splits refresh periodically and are subject to change. 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, KS, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY.
Gambling problem? To access crisis counseling and referral services, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).