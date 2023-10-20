Video: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Wears Iowa State Mascot Head After Losing Bet

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce debuted a new look during Friday's media availability.

Kelce greeted reporters wearing the head of Iowa State mascot Cy the Cardinal, an outfit he described as a result of a "friendly wager" over his alma mater, Cincinnati.

Cincinnati lost 30-10 to Iowa State on Saturday and has yet to win a contest in the Big 12.

"Unfortunately, our Bearcats are struggling right now in the Big 12," Kelce said. "It's all right. We've got Baylor this week. Hopefully we can bounce back and get the train rolling."

Kelce began his football career at Cincinnati as a quarterback in 2009 before moving into the role of tight end later in his college career.

This isn't the first time this month he has lost while betting on his former university.

Kelce wore a BYU jersey during an episode of "New Heights," the podcast he hosts with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, earlier this month after the Cougars defeated Cincinnati 20-6.

The Bearcats will look for their first conference win of the season, and to preserve Kelce's dignity, with a Saturday contest against Baylor.