    Jonathan Taylor on Mentality During Colts Trade Rumors: 'I Ain't Going Nowhere'

    Adam WellsOctober 20, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 8: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during player introductions before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Even though Jonathan Taylor was engaged in a months-long standoff with the Indianapolis Colts about a new contract, he never envisioned himself playing for another team.

    Appearing on The Trenches Show podcast, Taylor explained he "really didn't see myself anywhere else" as the situation was going on: "Nahh, I ain't going nowhere."

    The Trenches Show @TrenchesShow

    "Nahh, I ain't going nowhere" 🙅🏾‍♂️<a href="https://twitter.com/JayT23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayT23</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheTrenchesShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheTrenchesShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/8YvEgGaV7f">pic.twitter.com/8YvEgGaV7f</a>

