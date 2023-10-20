Jonathan Taylor on Mentality During Colts Trade Rumors: 'I Ain't Going Nowhere'October 20, 2023
Even though Jonathan Taylor was engaged in a months-long standoff with the Indianapolis Colts about a new contract, he never envisioned himself playing for another team.
Appearing on The Trenches Show podcast, Taylor explained he "really didn't see myself anywhere else" as the situation was going on: "Nahh, I ain't going nowhere."
The Trenches Show @TrenchesShow
"Nahh, I ain't going nowhere" 🙅🏾♂️<a href="https://twitter.com/JayT23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayT23</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheTrenchesShow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheTrenchesShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/8YvEgGaV7f">pic.twitter.com/8YvEgGaV7f</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
