NFL Odds Week 7: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed the last two games—which came over a three-week span—with a rotator cuff injury in his throwing shoulder. The Browns went 1-1 without him, relying on P.J. Walker and a stout defense to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.



It appears, however, that Watson is set to make his return against the Indianapolis Colts. He returned to practice this week and was throwing on both Thursday and Friday.



"Watson throwing again Friday, got almost all the QB reps during the portion of practice open to the media," ESPN's Jake Trotter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



The return of Watson, who has played poorly for Cleveland more often than not, doesn't mean that Cleveland is set to blow out the Colts. However, it does mean that the Browns should be able to run their normal offense.



Expect Cleveland to still lean on its defense in this one, and Jim Schwartz's unit is likely to make things difficult for Gardner Minshew II and the Colts. It won't help that wideout Alec Pierce is battling a shoulder injury.

