NFL Exec on Patriots Trade Talks: They'll Say Players Are Available Then Pull Back

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are one of the worst teams in football, and it's possible some players will be available ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline with the franchise having little chance of earning a postseason berth.

However, teams are unsure if the Patriots will blow up the roster this fall, an NFL executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"They are a team that will say players are available but then will pull back," the executive said.

It's unclear which players might be available, but executives are "curious" about pass rusher Josh Uche, offensive guard Mike Onwenu, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and safety Kyle Dugger, per Fowler.

Considering those are some of New England's best assets, it'll be interesting to see what head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick does in the coming weeks.