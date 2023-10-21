NFL Week 7 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

2 of 4

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Target: Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns, $5,100



The Cleveland Browns' ground game has been inconsistent since Nick Chubb was lost to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. However, the Browns still want to run the ball, and they found room against the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense on Sunday.



Jerome Ford took a while to get going, but after some big second-half runs, he finished with a reasonable stat line—two catches and 91 scrimmage yards. That's not bad, considering San Francisco has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs.



Ford should see a faster start against the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to his position. Kareem Hunt will likely steal some touches, but Ford remains Cleveland's starter.



Target Ford as a value flex option and expect similar yardage numbers as last week's with a touchdown possibly in the mix.



Fade: Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, $8,600



Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is awesome, and he's always going to provide a solid point-per-reception (PPR ) floor. However, he's vastly overvalued, given the matchup.



The Chiefs have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, and they've stifled several good running backs along the way. They held Javonte Williams to just 52 scrimmage yards in last Thursday's win over the Broncos.



Ekeler struggled to get going against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, finishing with just 27 yards on 14 carries. He did catch four passes for 35 yards—which is where his PPR floor comes into play—but his overall numbers were underwhelming.

