    NFL Rumors: Seahawks' Jamal Adams Fined $50K for Incident with Concussion Doctor

    Erin WalshOctober 20, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a pass interference call during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is back in headlines for another sideline altercation with an independent concussion doctor.

    The NFL has fined Adams $50,000 after he "directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact" with an independent concussion doctor during a Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

    The incident is unrelated to Adams' actions toward an independent concussion doctor during an Oct. 2 win over the New York Giants, Jones added.

