NFL Rumors: Seahawks' Jamal Adams Fined $50K for Incident with Concussion Doctor

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is back in headlines for another sideline altercation with an independent concussion doctor.

The NFL has fined Adams $50,000 after he "directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact" with an independent concussion doctor during a Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

The incident is unrelated to Adams' actions toward an independent concussion doctor during an Oct. 2 win over the New York Giants, Jones added.

