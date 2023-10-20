NFL Rumors: Seahawks' Jamal Adams Fined $50K for Incident with Concussion Doctor

NFL Rumors: Seahawks' Jamal Adams Fined $50K for Incident with Concussion DoctorOctober 20, 2023
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is back in headlines for another sideline altercation with an independent concussion doctor.
The NFL has fined Adams $50,000 after he "directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact" with an independent concussion doctor during a Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
The incident is unrelated to Adams' actions toward an independent concussion doctor during an Oct. 2 win over the New York Giants, Jones added.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.