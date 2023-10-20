Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Says Knee 'Felt Pretty Good' vs. Saints Despite Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence led his team to a 31-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football while dealing with a knee injury.

Following the win, Lawrence told reporters that his knee "felt pretty good."

"I was happy with it, and it didn't bother me too much," Lawrence said. "Definitely didn't set it back, so I'm really happy with it. That was the goal: Find a way to win the game and not set it back, and we'll get 10 days now to recover and get ready for Pittsburgh.

"It went perfect, honestly, so that was really good."

Lawrence injured his left knee in a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 15.

It initially seemed like Lawrence wouldn't be available for Thursday's matchup against the Saints with head coach Doug Pederson noting on Monday that he didn't think the quarterback would be ready to go.

Despite being limited in practice, Lawrence's knee ended up improving as the week continued and he was cleared to play after moving well during pregame warmups.

Lawrence finished the game having completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown, in addition to rushing for a career-high 59 yards on eight carries. He was the game's second-leading rusher behind Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

"It wasn't the plan, but instincts kind of take over, and I'm glad that it was able to hold up and I was able to feel good enough to make those plays," Lawrence said in reference to his knee.

Lawrence has yet to miss a game during his NFL career, and the Jaguars continue to benefit from having the Clemson product under center.