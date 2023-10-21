NFL Picks Week 7: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

2 of 3

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

This is a much larger line, and a surprisingly big one for a divisional game. However, there's a good reason for it. The Buffalo Bills, and more specifically, quarterback Josh Allen, have the New England Patriots' number.



Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has long found success in taking away the opposition's biggest threat, but he's struggled to contain Allen.



According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Allen owns the highest passer rating against Belichick of any quarterback to start at least five games against him. Buffalo has won four straight against New England and won all of them by at least 12 points.



"No quarterback has thwarted Belichick as consistently and ruthlessly as Allen. He is at the heart of Belichick's heartache," Callahan wrote.



The Bills are dealing with multiple defensive injuries, and their offense has looked out of rhythm over the past two weeks. However, the Patriots' offense has been bad all season, and it averages just 12 points per game.

