Report: Commanders View Chase Young, Montez Sweat as Part of Future amid Trade Rumors

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders appear to have no interest in trading Chase Young or Montez Sweat ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.

Washington "very much sees both in its future," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"As one source told me, betting odds on one or both being dealt should not be great. So, my sense is they don't plan to trade them," Fowler wrote.

"But one AFC exec believes Washington would at least listen to offers and potentially consider them, which the source didn't completely shoot down."

Young and Sweat are both in the final years of their contracts and are set to become free agents after the 2023 season. The two have been included in various trade rumors with Washington struggling to a 3-3 record this year.

Considering the Commanders have prided themselves on having a strong defense over the last several seasons, it's no surprise Washington isn't interested in moving Young or Sweat this year.

Young, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick, is one of the franchise's best defensive linemen despite dealing with multiple injuries in the early stages of his career. Through five games this season, he has posted three sacks, one pass breakup, 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

The 24-year-old is a foundational member of the Washington defense, and while the franchise could likely trade him for some solid offensive assets, the tradeoff likely wouldn't be worth it.

Like Young, Sweat can also be considered a foundational piece of the team's defense. The franchise selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft and he has formed a solid one-two punch alongside Young.

The 27-year-old edge rusher is off to a solid start to the 2023 campaign, posting 4.5 sacks, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles, 20 tackles, six tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits in six games.

It could be quite pricey for the Commanders to keep both Young and Sweat beyond the 2023 campaign.

Young has a market value worth $71.5 million over four years ($17.8 million AAV), according to Spotrac. The deals signed by Maxx Crosby, Leonard Williams and Dre'Mont Jones were used as comparables.

Sweat has a market value worth $66.5 million over four years ($16.6 million AAV), per Spotrac. The contracts signed by Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Leonard Williams as comparables.