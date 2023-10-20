Saints' Foster Moreau on Late Drop in Loss to Jaguars: 'It's a Dark Place to Be'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau took the blame for Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Moreau called it a "dark place to be" when talking to reporters about his dropped touchdown catch with 30 seconds remaining that would have given the Saints a chance to tie the game:

"Yeah, you know, it's tough. In front of every man, woman and child I've ever known. It's a dark place to be. It's the National Football League. It doesn't come down to one play, but it comes down to one play. The team fought. The team fought as hard as we did, and it's just unacceptable. It's just pathetic."

Moreau dismissed any excuses for the drop, simply calling it "unacceptable." He got wide open on a corner route in the back of the end zone and the ball hit his hands, but he was unable to corral it.

The 26-year-old appeared to be so distraught on the bench afterward that Saints teammates came up to console him.

