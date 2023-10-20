Saints' Dennis Allen, Foster Moreau Blamed by Fans as Derek Carr, Saints Lose to Jags

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints fans won't forget the end of Thursday's game for a long time.

Even though they surely want to.

New Orleans battled back from an early deficit and had a chance to force overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final seconds, but Foster Moreau dropped a third-down pass in the end zone. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Saints called a fourth-down fade to a well-covered Chris Olave that never had a chance.

The final result was a 31-24 victory for the Jaguars.

Social media was quick to jump on the end-of-game sequence, as Moreau's drop and the late management from head coach Dennis Allen drew some reactions:

For much of the game, it seemed like Derek Carr was going to be blamed for the Saints' fourth loss in their last five contests. He missed plenty of early throws and spent the majority of the first half checking down to Alvin Kamara instead of trying to get Olave and Michael Thomas involved.

Even with two first-half turnovers, the Jaguars took a 17-6 lead into intermission and seemed to be on cruise control heading to the fourth quarter after a Foyesade Oluokun pick-six extended the lead and drew more ire for the New Orleans quarterback.

Yet the fourth quarter was a completely different story.

Carr led a 16-play, 75-yard drive that Taysom Hill capped off with a touchdown run on fourth down from the 1-yard line. The Saints defense stopped Jacksonville on fourth down, and Thomas made an incredible diving catch for a touchdown.

Kamara's two-point conversion tied it, and even a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk in the final four minutes didn't seem to be a problem for New Orleans as it marched down the field in crunch time.

However, all that march down the field did was set up a stunning two plays to end the game and the comeback chances.