Raiders Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Return from Back Injury Week 8 vs. Lions

Sam Morris/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return to the field on Oct. 30 against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo will miss his second game of the season in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears due to a back injury suffered in a Week 6 win over the New England Patriots. He also missed a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie Aidan O'Connell started Week 4 against the Bolts, completing 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards and one interception. He also rushed for three yards and a score. Veteran Brian Hoyer has already been tabbed as the Week 7 starter.

The Raiders have been inconsistent on offense this season, with Garoppolo's struggles leading to some frustration from star receiver Davante Adams. The pair are never going to be able to get on the same page if the quarterback continues missing time.