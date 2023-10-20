NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 7

NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 7October 20, 2023
Heading into Week 7, not much has changed at the top of the NFL futures odds.
The three teams with the best chance to win it all come February have all traded places atop the odds throughout the season.
But from week to week, we can see teams rise or fall slightly in Vegas' esteem based on the results of their last game, and that's where we can glean the interesting storylines.
For instance, the league's last two remaining undefeated teams finally fell to 5-1 last week...but did that significantly affect their Super Bowl odds?
Let's take a look at the three teams that currently have the best odds to win the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl Super Bowl LVIII.
San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl odds: +400
The San Francisco 49ers' undefeated streak was finally snapped in Week 6 when they fell to the 3-2 Cleveland Browns 19-17. With just six seconds left in regulation, rookie kicker Jake Moody missed on a 41-yard field goal attempt.
The loss ended the Niners' 15-game regular-season winning streak. Incredibly, the loss was Brock Purdy's first in the regular season as the team's starter.
Of course, it's important to note that the 49ers lost Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel to injuries, two key players in their offense. McCaffrey is the league's most productive rusher, with 553 yards and seven touchdowns.
But Vegas didn't seem overly concerned about the 49ers' first loss of the season nor its injured playmakers. Their odds fell only slightly, from +350 to +400, and they remain the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII.
San Francisco is still the second-highest-scoring team in the league, averaging 30.7 points per game. The Niners are seven-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.
Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +500
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost a game since their one-point heartbreaker at the hands of the Detroit Lions Week 1, standing as one of the league's five 5-1 teams heading into Week 7.
Yes, the Chiefs are winning, but it hasn't always been pretty. And while a stellar regular season record is crucial for getting to the playoffs, getting through them requires grit and firing on all cylinders.
The Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos was due in large part to the Chiefs' smothering defense, but even in the face of that, Wilson and the Broncos couldn't get anything going. Wilson put up just 95 yards and had two interceptions for just one touchdown.
The Chiefs' red-zone execution has been lacking and the team has left points on the board in crucial situations. But the defending Super Bowl champs still have Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Chris Jones, and their proven results on both offense and defense have kept them among Vegas' Super Bowl favorites.
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl odds: +800
It was highly unlikely that the Philadelphia Eagles were going to remain undefeated through Week 18.
But having their perfect record shattered by the embattled New York Jets in Week 6 certainly wasn't something the Eagles were expecting.
The implosion was comprehensive. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions (tying a career worst), running back D'Andre Swift fumbled the ball and the Jets had a whopping 12 passes defensed. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson didn't have a single touchdown, but New York was still able to put 20 points on the board.
Despite all that, Philly's Super Bowl odds fell only slightly. At +800, they have the third-highest-odds of winning it all this season.
A tough matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 7—a team with Super Bowl odds almost as high as the Eagles', at +900—could cause some movement in the futures odds if the Eagles can show that Week 6 was a fluke.
