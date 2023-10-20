NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 7

2 of 3

Super Bowl odds: +500

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost a game since their one-point heartbreaker at the hands of the Detroit Lions Week 1, standing as one of the league's five 5-1 teams heading into Week 7.

Yes, the Chiefs are winning, but it hasn't always been pretty. And while a stellar regular season record is crucial for getting to the playoffs, getting through them requires grit and firing on all cylinders.

The Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos was due in large part to the Chiefs' smothering defense, but even in the face of that, Wilson and the Broncos couldn't get anything going. Wilson put up just 95 yards and had two interceptions for just one touchdown.